Germany bans all large gatherings till end of 2020

German chancellor Angela Merkel has announced a new raft of regulations designed to curb coronavirus contagion, The Guardian reports, including a ban on all large gatherings until the end of the year.

The ban includes football stadiums, meaning that fans won't be allowed to watch matches there until 2021. Concerts, festivals, and other sporting events are also affected. Only areas where virus numbers are very low and all participants are locals may be given exemptions.

Germany has also announced that demonstrations (like those seen earlier this month by coronavirus deniers in Berlin) will not be permitted, asserting that health concerns override the right to free expression.