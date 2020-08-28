|
Over ten arrested trying to flee China for Taiwan via speedboat
More than ten residents of Hong Kong have been detained by Chinese coastguards while trying to flee to Taiwan, according to a report in The Guardian.
Chinese authorities stated that a speedboat suspected of attempting an illegal border crossing was spotted, and that over ten people had been arrested.
According to Radio Free Asia, one of those detained was prominent democracy activist Andy Li.
