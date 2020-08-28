|
Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
White House official: 'Everyone is going to catch this thing eventually'
The crowds that gathered last night to hear President Donald Trump's nomination acceptance speech reportedly did not adhere to social distancing guidelines, neither were many wearing face masks.
When a CNN reporter asked a White House official if that was a cause of concern, potentially turning the event into a coronavirus "super spreader," the official responded: "Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually."
