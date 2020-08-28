Mitzpe Kramim spokesman: We have no intention of evacuating

Doron Leshem, a spokesperson from the community of Mitzpe Kramim, spoke with Reshet Bet this morning on yesterday's Supreme Court ruling ordering his community to be razed.

"The way to correct one wrong is not with another wrong," he said. "It happens sometimes that a mistake is made and people settle on private land. What I don't understand is how the Supreme Court can protect the home of a terrorist who murdered an IDF soldier, and at the same time orders 45 families to be thrown out of their homes. We won't give up," he added. "We have no intention of evacuating."