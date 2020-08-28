|
08:00
Reported
Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
'School year won't start if Education Ministry doesn't find solutions'
Orly Bahat, chairman of the Holon branch of the Teachers' Union, clarified this morning in an interview with Galei Tzahal that, "If there is no adequate provision made for teaching staff who are in a high-risk category, we will not open the school year."
According to her, "The director-general of the Education Ministry has not provided a single solution to this problem."
