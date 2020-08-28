|
07:49
Reported
News BriefsElul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
At least six dead in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura
At least six people are confirmed dead in the state of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura hit.
Four people died when trees fell on their homes; another person drowned in wave surges; the sixth fatality was due to carbon monoxide poisoning, from a generator that was positioned within his home.
State officials are warning that the hurricane still poses a danger.
In addition, at least 867,000 homes and businesses in the states of Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas have been left without electricity in the wake of the storm.
