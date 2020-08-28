Lithuanian FM: Palestinians need to condemn terror

Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Linas Linkevicius, agreed to be interviewed by the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, and expressed understanding for both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"It's already been said many times, but maybe not strongly enough. You're right," he told his interviewer. "Some balance has to be found on the question of providing aid to the Palestinians. Something else that has been missing up until now, in my opinion, is regular, ongoing dialogue between the two parties, dialogue that is proactive and rational.

"And another thing is that the Palestinians have to be told that they need to condemn terror, and stop sheltering those who practise it. Of course the Israelis need to be told that the two-state solution is important, and that they shouldn't do anything to harm it, and that annexation is something that the rest of the world does not accept. But it is not black and white," he conceded. "This is the situation we're faced with, so let's look at it realistically, not on the base of vain hopes. This is the only way in which we can reach a solution."