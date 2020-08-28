|
Israeli flight to Abu Dhabi to pass over Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has permitted an El Al plane that will operate a flight to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to fly over the country's skies, despite the fact that Saudi Arabia does not yet have official relations with Israel.
Channel 12 News reported on Thursday that the Saudis had agreed to allow the Israeli plane to pass over their skies due to the fact that senior American officials will be on board.
