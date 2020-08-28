Family of convicted Hezbollah member denounces verdict

The family of a Hezbollah member who was convicted last week in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri on Thursday described the guilty verdict handed down by a UN-backed tribunal as a “grave injustice”, reports The Associated Press.

The UN-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) found Salim Ayyash, a member of the Hezbollah organization, guilty over Hariri's murder, but cleared three other suspects after a years-long trial.