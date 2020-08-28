|
Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 7 million mark
Coronavirus cases in Latin America passed the 7 million mark on Thursday even as some countries begin to show a slight decline in infections in a region with the world’s highest level of contagion, according to a Reuters tally.
The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the last seven days through Wednesday, against almost 85,000 the previous week, the tally based on government figures showed.
