02:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Elul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20 Gaza reports 40 new cases of coronavirus The Gaza “health ministry” reported 40 new cases of coronavirus within population concentrations on Thursday. The total number of cases in Gaza stands at 117, including 80 in population concentrations and 37 in isolation centers, Kan 11 News reported. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs