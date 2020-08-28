|
News BriefsElul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
Likud: State Attorney's Office encourages anarchy
The Likud party responded to the blocking of roads during a left-wing demonstration in Tel Aviv, and sharply criticized the State Attorney's Office.
“This is a direct result of anarchy encouraged by the State Attorney's Office. The illegal anarchist demonstrations and the blockade of the roads that disrupts public order are a direct result of the State Attorney's Office’s scandalous decision not to take measures against law breakers," the Likud said.
"While the State Attorney's Office demanded a harsh hand against right-wing demonstrators who blocked roads during the disengagement and the Ethiopian community's demonstrations, when it comes to the anarchist left's demonstrations against Prime Minister Netanyahu - everything is permitted. Such hypocrisy. The State Attorney's Office is helping to dismantle the rule of law," the ruling party added.
