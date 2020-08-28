|
News BriefsElul 8, 5780 , 28/08/20
Philadelphia NAACP to transition to new leadership
The national leadership of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will take over the Philadelphia chapter following an outcry over an anti-Semitic social media post by the chapter’s president.
The executive committee of the Philadelphia chapter voted on Aug. 20 to give the national office of the NAACP full control over the chapter and to transition to new leadership, the Philadelphia Tribune reported Wednesday.
