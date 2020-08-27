23:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Netanyahu: We will exhaust all options on Mitzpe Kramim Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu commented on the Supreme Court's decision regarding Mitzpe Kramim. "I regret the wrong decision of the Supreme Court regarding the evacuation of Mitzpe Kramim. I instructed the Director General of my office, Ronen Peretz, to meet with the locality's representatives. We will exhaust all the processes to keep the residents in their place and we are convinced that we will succeed in this." ► ◄ Last Briefs