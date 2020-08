23:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Trump announces purchase and production of 150 million rapid tests US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the purchase and production of 150 million rapid tests. “This is a major development that will help our country to remain open, get Americans back to work, and kids back to school,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. ► ◄ Last Briefs