23:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Incendiary balloon fired from Gaza reaches PA village south of Hebron An incendiary balloon fired from Gaza reached the Palestinian Arab village of Dura, located south of Hebron. An improvised explosive device which was attached to it did not explode, Kan 11 News reported.