22:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Litzman: Deri and I will not allow High Holidays lockdown Read more Housing Minister slams Prof. Ronni Gamzu for acting against Uman pilgrimage but not against mass anti-Netanyahu demonstrations.