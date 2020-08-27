Meretz MK: Supreme Court ruled against theft of land in the territories

MK Yair Golan (Meretz) praised today's Supreme Court ruling that ordered the community of Mitzpe Kramim, in the Binyamin region, to be razed.

"The Supreme Court ruled against the theft of land in the territories," he said, "and naturally, the Messianic right-wing went crazy. Every time the Messianic right-wing doesn't get what it wants, it calls for democracy to be overthrown. Bennett and Smotrich - Israel will defeat you."