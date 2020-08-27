MK Yaalon praises conduct of police at Tel Aviv's left-wing protest

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem), who was present at this evening's left-wing protest in Tel Aviv, praised the conduct of the police at the scene.

"I saw Tel Aviv police in action this evening, securing the demonstration and the protest march from Rabin Square to the government precinct," he said. "These were police who understood their role and protected protesters as well as their right to protest. They behaved in a highly professional manner."