MK Lapid: Those opposing Supreme Court ruling are politically motivated

Weighing in on today's Supreme Court decision that Mitzpe Kramim must be razed, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) slammed those attacking the ruling, alleging that their sole intent is to bring the Supreme Court into disrepute.

"This is a grave and dangerous matter," Lapid said. "It is quite proper to request a further hearing, but it is obvious that it is not the welfare of Mitzpe Kramim's residents that concerns those calling for such a hearing. Rather, they are seizing on this opportunity to weaken the Supreme Court and subvert its authority. This is further proof of why Israel should not be led by a man who is under indictment," he concluded.