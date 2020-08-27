Regev: Supreme Court majority ruling is minority ruling for Jewish People

Transportation Minister Miri Regev has blasted the Supreme Court for its ruling that the community of Mitzpe Kramim in the Binyamin region must be razed.

"This 'majority ruling' of the Supreme Court is a minority ruling of the Jewish People," she said. "We have no choice other than to appoint new justices who will introduce a new spirit into the judiciary, and to enact the Override Clause that will allow us to restore power to the people."