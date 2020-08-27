First fatality of Hurricane Laura, a 14-year-old girl in Louisiana

A 14-year-old girl has become the first fatality of Hurricane Laura, The Telegraph reports.

Louisiana's Governor, John Bel Edwards, said the girl died after a tree fell on her home and warned residents that there could be further casualties.

Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana early this morning, with warnings of "unsurvivable" ocean surges reaching up to 40 miles inland. Thousands have been told to evacuate their homes.

The National Hurricane Center said the “extremely dangerous” hurricane would bring winds of 150 miles and hour and “catastrophic damage” to Louisiana and Texas.