MK Barkat: Supreme Court ruling shows importance of passing Override Clause

Responding to today's Supreme Court ruling ordering the community of Mitzpe Kramim to be razed, MK Nir Barkat (Likud) called out the Court on its double standards.

"How is it that the Supreme Court prevents the demolition of illegally built Arab homes in east Jerusalem, whereas it orders the demolition of Jewish homes and communities in east Binyamin?" he said. "This is just one more unfortunate decision that shows how important it is for us to pass the Override Clause."

The Override Clause, which has been under debate for a number of years already, would grant the Knesset the right to overrule Supreme Court rulings, within certain limits.