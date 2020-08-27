|
Cyprus, Georgia refuse to waive quarantine demand for visiting Israelis
Following attempts by Israeli officials to persuade the governments of various countries to accept Israeli tourists and businessman into the country without imposing a quarantine requirement, several countries have responded in the negative.
Channel 11 News reports that Cyprus and Georgia have refused to grant free admittance to Israelis, and that Hungary may possibly accede to Israel's request in the next few days.
