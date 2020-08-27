Right-wing activists plan to attend left-wing protest on Saturday night

Right-wing activists plan to arrive at a left-wing protest planned for this Saturday night outside the Prime Minister's Jerusalem Residence on Balfour Street, "in order to protect the police" against violence from left-wingers.

Yaakov Sternberg, one of the organizers of the right-wing activist group involved, said, "Left-wing demonstrators view the government of Israel - that was voted into office - as illegitimate. From there they 'conclude' that the police are also illegal and have no right to enforce the law. They are sowing chaos and calling on police to refuse to obey orders."

Sternberg added that right-wing activists were being asked to "wear black shirts and mingle with the crowds in order to take down placards and calm the atmosphere."