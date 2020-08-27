Greece & Egypt reach agreement on maritime boundaries, Turkey furious

The Greek parliament has ratified an accord defining maritime boundaries between Greece and Egypt, amid rising tensions with neighbouring Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey has been drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, and insists that it will continue despite international condemnation and pleas to cease its activity.

The accord, which was drafted earlier this month and has already been ratified by Egypt's parliament, was approved by a majority of Greek lawmakers.

Predictably, the agreement has raised Turkey's ire, with claims that it infringes on its own continental shelf, and Turkish officials noted that the zones overlap with those agreed upon between Turkey and Libya last year - which were condemned as illegal by Greece.