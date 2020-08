20:10 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 PM sent message to Breslov chassidim promising solution for travel to Uman According to a report on Channel 12 News, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has sent a message to Breslov chassidim promising them to find a solution for their Rosh Hashanah journey to Uman, to the gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. ► ◄ Last Briefs