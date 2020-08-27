Blue and White:'We bless Likud for normalization, not one-sided steps'

The Blue and White party has reacted to the normalization of relations with the UAE in these words:"We wish our friends in Likud would stop the bitterness. We bless them for advancing normalization, peace and security in the absence of one-sided irresponsible steps."

Likud bitterness was expressed following a prounouncement of Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) that "normalization had taken the place of annexation."