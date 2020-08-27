Benny Gantz meets with Zaka to coordinate corona efforts

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met today with the head of Zaka Yehuda Meshi-Zahav. Zaka is a volunteer organization that rescues victims of accidents, other disasters, and terrorist attacks. Its volunteers are ultra-orthodox and so have special ties to that sector of the Israeli population.

"Today I hosted the chairman of Zaka in order to see if it's possible to harness his organization's assistance in reaching the ultra-orthodox community in informing them about corona developments and in helping them isolate in corona hotels when necessary."