19:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 UK visitors from Switzerland, Jamaica, Czech Republic:14-day isolation Visitors to the United Kingdom from Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic must now undergo an isolation period of fourteen days just as visitors from a long list of other countries are required to do.