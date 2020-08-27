Ambassador Friedman tweets condolences to family of murdered rabbi

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman has tweeted his condolances to the family of the rabbi murdered by a terrorist yesterday as follows:

"We are all horrified and heartbroken by the terrorist murder of Rabbi Shai Ohayon in Petah Tikva yesterday. Our thoughts, prayers & condolences are with the Ohayon family, his wife Sivan, and four children, Tohar, Hillel, Shiloh, and Malachi. May his memory be a blessing."