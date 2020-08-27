'We have 3 years to overturn Supreme Court ruling on Mitzpe Kramim'

Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has blasted a Supreme Court ruling that orders the dismantling and evacuation of the Mizpe Kramim community that was established 21 years ago in Samaria. The court has allowed three years for the evacuation to take place.

"We have three years to complete legislation that will allow us to throw this ruling into the dust bin of history along with many other anti-Jewish and anti-Zionist rulings of the court," Smotrich said.

"I expect Attorney General Mandelblit to admit his error today and to apologize for his opposition to the Regulation Law. He has undermined the government and the Knesset in lending a hand to the Supreme Court," Smotrich added.

The Regulation Law was passed in 2017 by the Knesset and allows residents of sixteen communities in Judea and Samaria to remain on lands nominally owned by Arabs. The government would compensate the Arabs involved at 125% of the land value or provide them with other land of comparable value.