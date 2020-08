17:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 3 Palestinians arrested, charged with assault on Jewish youths Three Palestinians in their twenties have been arrested in the Gush Etzion sector of Judea. They are charged with assaulting Jewish youth in the area with sticks and rocks. The youths sustained light injuries. More arrests are expected. ► ◄ Last Briefs