Netanyahu in Safed hotel he visited 30 years ago: 'A wonderful place'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah just completed their stay in the Ruth Rimonim Hotel in Safed.

"It's a fantastic place," Netanyahu enthused. "The first time we were here was thirty years ago and I think we stayed in the same room. I spoke with the hotel staff on coping with the corona and I was happy to hear that they are doing excellent work.

"I urge everyone to travel in the Land of Israel and enjoy themselves," he added.

Hotel Ruth Rimonim is built in the old city of Safed on the ruins of a structure that is 800 years old and looks out at the hills of Galillee and Mount Meron.