16:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Paris: Wearing of masks everywhere ordered by prime minister The prime minister of France has ordered that masks be worn throughout Paris. Parisians were already required to wear masks on public transportation but due to a rise in the morbidity rate, wearing of masks is now required everywhere in the city.