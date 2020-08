16:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Kentucky AG to Biden: 'I'm Black, I'm not in chains' Read more Kentucky' AG Daniel Cameron slams Joe Biden, says: 'I am Black, you can't tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.' ► ◄ Last Briefs