News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
General's response to terror: 'Make life easier for Palestinians'
Retired general Gadi Shamni has responded to the murder of Rabbi Shai Ohayon with a request to "make life easier for the Palestinians."
"It's true there is incitement on the part of the Palestinian Authority and there is also frustration from the agreement with the UAE. However, the Defense Minister should still do more to ease restrictions and act more generously towards the Palestinians," Shamni added.
