'Hezbollah not afraid of Israeli reponse to provocations'

Head of Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies Amos Yadlin has stated that "Hezbollah is not afraid of the Israeli reponse to its provocations." Yadlin's remarks came in reaction to an increase in hostile Hezbollah activities, including a shooting attack that occurred this week.

"The paradox is that openly expressed suspicion that Hezbollah is about to act can result in hostile activity on its part. However, taking measures designed to prevent such activity can also encourage it," Yadlin added.