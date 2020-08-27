Emirati businessman: 'It's easy to come here and do business'

Emirati businessman Hamdan Al Murad is looking forward to working together with Israeli.

"I think that peace between Israel and the UAE is a good thing. Dubai is a place for doing business. People want to make deals between the UAE and Israel. When it come to business, foreigners do not have to go through a lot of bureaucracy. It's easy to come here and do business," Al Murad said.

Al Murad went on to say it's easy to open a business in the UAE, everything is transparent, and all of the world's large companies can be found in his country.