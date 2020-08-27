MK Sofer: Gov't has open door to Palestinians a day after a terror attack?

MK Ofir Sofer (Yamina) has expressed his astonishment at remarks made by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi earlier today, on an official visit to Germany.

During his meeting with his German counterpart in Berlin, Ashkenazi said that his government had "moved from a policy of annexation to one of normalization," and that "the door is open" for negotiations with Arab countries.

Responding, Sofer wrote on Twitter, "I am totally confused by the mixed messages emerging from this government. The Likud party says that sovereignty is on the table, but the Foreign Minister from the Blue & White party is running around the world, right after a terror attack, telling people that the 'door is open to the Palestinians.'

"Oh, and by the way," he added, "this is the same [foreign] minister who expressed his pride at the fact that he had ruined the chances for sovereignty."