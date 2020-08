14:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20 Cuomo: If Bill de Blasio won't stop Brooklyn weddings, I will Read more New York governor vows state will step in to block weddings in Brooklyn's haredi neighborhoods if NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won't intervene. ► ◄ Last Briefs