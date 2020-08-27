|
14:07
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Gov't authorizes more minutes in Bezeq cheap-call packages
The Finance and Communications Ministers have reached an agreement on new package deals offered by the Bezeq communications company, in light of the increase in the number of telephone calls people are making, on average, during the coronavirus epidemic period.
The new packages will consist of either 3,000 or 5,000 minutes per month to landlines, a huge increase from previously.
