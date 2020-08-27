Sir Ed Davey elected as new leader of UK's Liberal Democrat party

Sir Ed Davey has been elected as the new leader of the UK's Liberal Democrat party, The Guardian reports.

Davey defeated his rival for the leadership position, Layla Moran, by 42,756 votes to 24,564.

He will be the party's fourth leader in five years, replacing Jo Swinson, who led the party to a disastrous showing in the 2019 general election in which the LibDems won just 11 seats (out of 650). Swinson herself lost her seat, to the Scottish National Party.

Typically for the LibDems, Davey stressed his climate change advocacy credentials when explaining why he was fitted to lead the party.