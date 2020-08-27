MK Porush: Gamzu is focusing on Uman in order to distract from his failures

Deputy Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) has sharply criticized the government's coronavirus project manager, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, noting that under his watch, the number of coronavirus patients has continued to rise with no decrease in the rate of contagion.

"Gamzu has been in his position for a month now, and the number of sick people hasn't dropped," he told Galei Tzahal. "How convenient for him now to divert attention from his failings and draw all the focus on Uman - the same tactic the government used during the first wave of the virus, when they locked down Bnei Brak [to divert attention from failings across the country]. The feeling is that the issue of travel to Uman was not dealt with professionally," he added.