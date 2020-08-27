|
13:25
Reported
Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
4-year-old boy rescued from building collapse after 18 hours
Indian rescue teams have saved a four-year-old boy from the rubble of a five-storey building that collapsed in a town not far from Mumbai on Monday evening. The boy survived buried under rubble for 18 hours and rescuers who heard his cries managed to reach him and pull him to safety.
Around 60 other people have been rescued from the scene, the BBC reports; at least 13 people died.
