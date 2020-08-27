MK Amir Peretz: We need to reexamine issue of work permits

Speaking on Kan Bet today, Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) discussed the fact that the perpetrator of yesterday's terror attack in Petah Tikva, which left Rabbi Shai Ohayun dead of stab wounds, possessed a valid work permit that allowed him to enter Israel from his village near Shechem.

"We will need to reexamine the issue of work permits," Peretz said. "Collective punishment is forbidden, but we can't escape from the fact that this particular terrorist exploited the fact that he had a work permit to attack an Israeli citizen."