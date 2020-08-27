|
12:50
Reported
Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
MK Tropper: Holding elections won't solve any problems
Speaking to Galei Tzahal today, Culture & Sports Minister Yechiel Tropper (Blue & White) said that elections will not provide a solution to the current problems experienced by the government.
"A government that is having trouble functioning well simply needs to start functioning well," he said, without elaborating. He added that, "I have no way of knowing what's going to happen in the next three days, let alone the next three months."
