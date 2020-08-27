New community founded in Area B: Maaleh Shai

Three families along with dozens of youths arrived at a site near the village of Sinjil in Area B last night in order to found a new community to be named "Maaleh Shai" after the murdered Rabbi Shai Ohayun, who lost his life in yesterday's terror attack in Petah Tikva.

A statement from the new community's core members said: "Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria occupies only a small part of our heartland. There's a lot more work to do, and today, it's clear to everyone that the Oslo Accords are dead.

"In light of the fact that the Palestinian Authority is building everywhere and freely announces that it does not consider itself to be obligated to comply by any agreement, we ask that the Israeli government and the Prime Minister enable Jews to settle in any part of the Land of Israel they wish."