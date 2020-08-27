|
Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Dozens of UK teens may have contracted coronavirus in Greece
While the Israeli government announced yesterday that the number of tourists permitted to enter Greece is set to be doubled in the next few days, reports from the United Kingdom indicate that Greece may not be as safe as was assumed.
UK health officials reported this morning that around 30 teenagers who recently returned from the Greek island of Zante may have contracted coronavirus; 11 have already tested positive, and results are pending for the others.
