Elul 7, 5780 , 27/08/20
Study shows lemon eucalyptus can kill coronavirus
A naturally derived mosquito repellent that was given to British soldiers has been shown to be effective at providing protection against Covid-19, scientists working for the British Ministry of Defence have said.
Scientist decided to test Mosi-guard, a Citriodiol-based spray, on plastic and artificial skin, as they already knew that citriodiol sprays could kill other strains of coronavirus such as Sars.
Jeremy Quin, a junior defence minister, said the research found that sprays containing Citriodiol “can kill the virus,” The Guardian reports.
Citriodiol is derived from the oil of Eucalyptus citriodora, or lemon eucalyptus.
